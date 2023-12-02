Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Onana is one of the best premier league goalkeeper- Ten Hag Says

By

Published

84c0c000 3750 11ee ab14 cb93a3ff1ff8
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has defended under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana,
insisting the Cameroon international is one of the finest in the Premier League.

Onana has been in the limelight on numerous occasions since United paid £47 million for the 27-
year-old to replace David de Gea this summer, and while his form had been improving in recent
weeks, Wednesday’s tie with Galatasaray was a glaring setback as he was at fault for two goals.

While Onana made a mistake for a goal in United’s Champions League loss to Bayern Munich, Ten
Hag pointed to statistics that show Onana is second in the Premier League in saves made, save
percentage, and goals blocked.

“If you analyze it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on
stats, so his expected defending goals is the second-best in the Premier League. He is doing well.
Also, he knows that in the Champions League, he makes some mistakes but all over you see the first
five months he is doing particularly well,” said the Manchester United coach.

Onana will face another significant test on Saturday evening as United travels to St James Park to
play Newcastle, who are on a five-game winning streak. Ten Hag, on the other hand, does not anticipate Onana suffering from a hangover from Wednesday night.

“You have seen how he is reacting on a bad performance like in Munich. At Burnley (three days later)
he was outstanding. He is a strong character, he is a personality and he will deal with it,” said Ten
Hag.

United said on Friday that left-back Tyrell Malacia, who is yet to play this season due to knee
surgery, is expected to return early next year after undergoing a second operation. Mason Mount
returned to training on Friday, but there is no specific date for his return.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020