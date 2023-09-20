Pochettino Speaks On Mudryk’s Chelsea Performance

Mauricio Pochettino believes Mykhailo Mudryk needs to “understand the game better” after failing to make an impact in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on his first start of the season.

The £88.5 million signing was substituted in the 63rd minute as his poor spell at Chelsea continues, with the Ukraine international still without a Premier League goal in 19 games.

Mudryk joined Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk in January on an eight-and-a-half-year contract, but Pochettino believes the 22-year-old needs more time to adjust to the Premier League.

“I think it’s about understanding the game better, try to be more connected sometimes with the team. We need to give the time and to give the tools for him to improve during the season.” Said Pochettino.

Mudryk was part of Chelsea’s £1 billion buying spree since their purchase in May last year, but their expenditure isn’t translating to results on the field, with the dreary goalless draw against Bournemouth leaving them with five points from their first five games.

Chelsea has scored five Premier League goals so far this season, the fewest after five games of a top-flight season since 1995-96 (5), when they finished 11th.

The Blues squandered multiple chances at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, and Pochettino said his team has to be more composed in front of goal if they are to overcome their goal-scoring woes.

“We need to be tough in the way we are trying. It’s about improving our efficacy in front of the goal. We need to be calm also, but in these types of circumstances it is not easy for the players to be calm in front of the goal but we cannot blame no one.” Said the Chelsea manager.