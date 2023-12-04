Connect with us

Sports

RUGBY: Marcus Smith shines as the Quins defeat the Sharks

By

Published

skysports marcus smith england 5699828

Marcus Smith won the fight between England’s awaiting fly-halves at The Stoop, but it was
Harlequins’ pack that powered them to a 36-3 victory against Sale.

Quins move up to second in the Gallagher Premiership after outclassing the league leaders with a polished performance that included five tries, two of which were scored by Will Joseph.

Smith set up Danny Care’s 43rd-minute try, which put his team out of reach, and was an influential
presence throughout, including off the tee with one penalty and three conversions.

It was a personal win for the 24-year-old, who outperformed England opponent George Ford in the race for the Number 10 shirt left vacant by Owen Farrell’s decision to skip the Six Nations to focus on his mental health.

Smith had an easier night due to his forward work rate and dedication, which was underlined by
the tenacious defense of their line soon before halftime.

A sad night for Sale was exacerbated by the loss of captain Ben Curry to injury, and there were few bright spots to brighten the journey back to Manchester.

Alex Sanderson’s early-season pacesetters were rarely at their best, and it only took nine minutes for
their first try to be conceded, full-back Joe Carpenter mishandled a punt that allowed Tyrone Green
to grab the ball and complete a straightforward run-in.

The South African used his footwork to launch a mazy run out of defense, launching a new home onslaught that resulted in a Quins penalty.

Also Read; South Africa Edge New Zealand to Win Rugby World Cup Title

