Ruling out Manchester City in the title race would be the biggest joke- Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes writing out Manchester City in the title fight would be the
biggest joke in football history.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa defeated City 1-0 on Wednesday to climb above the champions into third place. City are now winless in four league games and trail leaders Arsenal by six points.

Klopp, whose team cut Arsenal’s lead to two points with a win against Sheffield United, believes it
makes no sense to pass judgment on City at this juncture in the season.

“If somebody would write City off that would be the biggest joke in the history of football,&quot; the
Liverpool boss said after Wednesday’s win at Bramall Lane. Arsenal are fighting and had a similar
experience we had [late win vs Fulham]. It feels really good but anyway you have to start the next
game from 0-0. Aston Villa is incredible. United is there, don’t play yet maybe exactly the football
whoever wants – the media or whatever – but they have points like crazy.” Said Klopp.

City manager Pep Guardiola feels Aston Villa should be considered a title contender after outclassing
his treble winners at Villa Park.

When asked if Emery’s team has what it takes to go the distance,
Guardiola replied, “The way they are playing, when you are there and see the physicality, the tempo, the speed, the
bench, the organisation from Unai Emery, the set pieces and high pressing in medium block, how
incredible they defend the back four, the goalkeeper. Absolutely.”

Arsenal are currently on top of the league table with 36 points, Liverpool are second with 34 points, as Aston Villa and Manchester City are in the third and fourth positions respectively with 30 and 27 points.

