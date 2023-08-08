Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Six Richest Footballers in 2023

By

Published

RONALDO MBAPPE scaled.jpg

Footballers are arguably the highest-paid athletes in the world, with several commanding staggering sums of money. In this article, we look at the top 10 wealthiest footballers in the world in 2023.

Faiq Bolkiah ($20 billion)

Faiq Bolkiah is the richest footballer in the world, with a net worth of $20 billion. He is the son of Jefri Bolkiah, the Prince of Brunei, and a member of the Brunei royal family. The 25-year-old currently plays as a midfielder for Thai League 1 club Chonburi and has represented Leicester City at the Youth level.

Lionel Messi ($600 million)

The Inter Miami forward is one of the most successful footballers of all time, and he is also one of the richest. Messi’s net worth is estimated to be $600 million, and he earns a salary of around $110 million per year. Messi is also a global brand ambassador for Gillette, Turkish Airlines, Ooredoo, and Tata Motors, among other companies.

Cristiano Ronaldo ($500 million)

Cristiano Ronaldo is another one of the most successful footballers of all time, and he is also one of the richest. He is estimated to be worth $500 million, and he earns a salary of around $70 million per year. Ronaldo is currently playing for Arab side Al Nassr.

Neymar Jr. ($200 million)

Neymar Jr. is one of the most popular footballers in the world and has an estimated net worth of $200 million. The PSG winger earns a salary of around $70 million per year.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ($190 million)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic who recently retired has a net worth of $190 million. Ibrahimovic has earned a lot of his wealth through endorsements and sponsorships.

Kylian Mbappe ($180 million)

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most promising young footballers in the world, and he is also one of the richest. The PSG forward’s net worth is estimated to be $180 million, and he earns a salary of around $40 million per year.

Also Read: Meet 5 African Footballers Who Own Private Jets (PHOTOS)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019