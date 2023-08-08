Six Richest Footballers in 2023

Footballers are arguably the highest-paid athletes in the world, with several commanding staggering sums of money. In this article, we look at the top 10 wealthiest footballers in the world in 2023.

Faiq Bolkiah ($20 billion)

Faiq Bolkiah is the richest footballer in the world, with a net worth of $20 billion. He is the son of Jefri Bolkiah, the Prince of Brunei, and a member of the Brunei royal family. The 25-year-old currently plays as a midfielder for Thai League 1 club Chonburi and has represented Leicester City at the Youth level.

Lionel Messi ($600 million)

The Inter Miami forward is one of the most successful footballers of all time, and he is also one of the richest. Messi’s net worth is estimated to be $600 million, and he earns a salary of around $110 million per year. Messi is also a global brand ambassador for Gillette, Turkish Airlines, Ooredoo, and Tata Motors, among other companies.

Cristiano Ronaldo ($500 million)

Cristiano Ronaldo is another one of the most successful footballers of all time, and he is also one of the richest. He is estimated to be worth $500 million, and he earns a salary of around $70 million per year. Ronaldo is currently playing for Arab side Al Nassr.

Neymar Jr. ($200 million)

Neymar Jr. is one of the most popular footballers in the world and has an estimated net worth of $200 million. The PSG winger earns a salary of around $70 million per year.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ($190 million)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic who recently retired has a net worth of $190 million. Ibrahimovic has earned a lot of his wealth through endorsements and sponsorships.

Kylian Mbappe ($180 million)

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most promising young footballers in the world, and he is also one of the richest. The PSG forward’s net worth is estimated to be $180 million, and he earns a salary of around $40 million per year.

