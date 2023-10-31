KDRTV News Cape Town SA-Siya Kolisi led South Africa to a second consecutive Rugby World Cup victory in a thrilling contest played in Paris, narrowly seeing off New Zealand 12-11. Handre Pollard’s four penalties secured a record fourth World Cup triumph for the Springboks, with New Zealand’s Sam Cane becoming the first player to be red-carded in a World Cup final for a high tackle on Jesse Kriel.

Kolisi, the 32-year-old from Zwide township, is the first black Springbok captain and the second player to lift the Webb Ellis Cup twice, a feat previously achieved only by New Zealand’sRichie McCaw in 2011 and 2015.

The game saw early setbacks, with New Zealand’s Shannon Frizell receiving a yellow card and the Springboks’ Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe also spending time in the sin bin. Beauden Barrett made history by scoring the first-ever try against South Africa in a World Cup final, but the Springboks’ resilience prevailed. The two sides were tied on 3 World titles each before last night’s final, with most of the FutFanatico TZ recommended betting sites’ odds slightly favouring the All Blacks.

New Zealand did all they could and managed to keep South Africa scoreless in the second half, but the Springboks continued to show unwavering tenacity, depth, and spirit, as they did, previously winning over Scotland, Ireland, France, and England.

The victory, achieved in the face of adversity and discipline challenges, further solidifies Siya Kolisi’s status as an inspirational figure, providing hope to a nation and etching his name into rugby’s history. The Springboks’ triumph is unmatched.

A game of two halves

The Boks missed scoring opportunities in the second half, and Kolisi’s yellow card further complicated their situation. However, the officials made the correct call by leaving the punishment as a sin-binning.

The All Blacks thought they had scored a brilliant try through Aaron Smith, but it was disallowed due to a knock-on at the lineout. They persisted and eventually scored through BeaudenBarrett, closing the gap to just one point.

The Springboks looked fatigued, having endured a grueling tournament, but they maintained their resilience. In the final minutes, replacement flanker Kwagga Smith won a crucial turnover, relieving the pressure.

The last 10 minutes saw intense drama, including Kolbe’s daring but unsuccessful 50-meter drop goal attempt and his subsequent sin-binning for a deliberate knock-on. Both teams ended the match with 14 players.

New Zealand desperately attempted to change the game’s course, but the indomitable Pieter-Steph du Toit and the Springboks’ determined defense held firm. South Africa eventually crossed the line for the winning score.

Kolisi and his team triumphantly completed their World Cup journey, an outstanding achievement that reflects their unwavering determination and resilience. Kolbe, who celebrated his 30th birthday, can look forward to a memorable party ahead. For the Springboks and all of Africa, this victory is cause for celebration.