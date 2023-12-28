Ten Hag Showers Man United Striker With Praises After Win Against Aston Villa

Erik ten Hag lauded Rasmus Hojlund after his team rallied from two goals behind to defeat Aston Villa in Manchester United’s first match after Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a 25% stake in the club.

Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal late in the game after Alejandro Garnacho scored twice to tie the game at Old Trafford. It took 15 outings in the tournament for the £72 million summer signing from Atalanta to get going.

“I have had several talks with him. I pointed out that you scored for Denmark a lot, you scored in the Champions League, you have demonstrated the ability, so you can do it. Believe in it and it will come. I am sure now the first goal is in, he will get more.” Said the Manchester United Coach.

Hojlund was applauded from the pitch at the end, scenes that the Old Trafford audience had been waiting for all season, adding to the sense of optimism that Ratcliffe’s investment had created. The Christmas Eve agreement gives Ratcliffe’s INEOS company control over football operations, and Ten Hag believes the shift will be beneficial.

“I think it is positive for the club that they are stepping in. They have a lot of experience in sports at the highest level – F1, a cycling team, football clubs. They can only help us to get our targets. They want to work with us and we want to work with them.”

Ten Hag will be aiming to build on this night, which served as a reminder of how great the atmosphere can be when the crowd is up and about.

