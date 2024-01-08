Connect with us

Tottenham Express Their Interest in Signing Chelsea Midfielder

Conor Gallagher remains a target for Tottenham ahead of the January transfer window, with Chelsea willing to accept offers for the midfielder. Spurs are said to have had the fundamentals of a deal in place for Gallagher over the summer, but Chelsea decided not to sell him due to his strong performances near the end of the window and a lack of suitable options in the market.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, he has continued to shine and has even led the side on several occasions, including this week’s Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over Newcastle. Despite the fact that Gallagher is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract, there is no sign of him signing a new one, and Spurs are keeping a careful eye on the situation.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has declared that his goal in January is to sign a new center-back. Spurs do not have a lot of money to spend, but they are aware of interest in out-of-favour midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the probable need for a replacement.

Juventus is one of the clubs interested in the Danish international, and one insider close to the situation in the summer even suggested a Hojbjerg-Gallagher swap deal next month. At this point, it is unknown whether Chelsea is interested in Hojbjerg. They are believed to be seeking for another defensively focused midfielder if Gallagher leaves the club.

Tottenham are interested in signing Jean-Clair Todibo in January. Todibo is highly rated, and it would take a very substantial offer to persuade Nice to trade in current window, despite the club’s excellent start to the season in Ligue 1. The 23-year-old is one of several defenders examined by Spurs’ new-look recruitment team, and that position remains a priority in January.

