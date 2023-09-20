Tottenham Have a Buy-Back Clause For Harry Kane – Spurs Boss Reveals

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has stated that the club has a buy-back clause in place to re-sign Harry Kane from Bayern Munich.

Kane left Spurs for the German club in a £100 million transfer window, with the north London club unwilling to risk losing the England captain on a free transfer next summer.

Levy, who has been under pressure from Tottenham fans for letting Kane leave, was questioned if the club had a buy-back clause on Harry Kane during a fans’ forum on Tuesday night.

Tottenham’s chairman responded, “Of course.” but did not elaborate on the terms and figures of the buy-back option.

Kane appeared to rule out a potential return to Tottenham when he announced his exit from the club in early August.

“It’s not a goodbye as you never know how things pan out in the future,” he said. “It [this farewell message] is a thank you and I will see you soon.”

Kane has been in blistering form for Bayern since joining the Bundesliga winners, netting four goals in his first four games.

On Wednesday night, the striker will make his Champions League debut for Bayern against Manchester United at the Allianz Arena. United was said to be one of the other clubs interested in Kane earlier this summer.

Despite Kane’s departure, Tottenham have made a fantastic run to the season under new head coach Ange Postecoglou, ranking second in the Premier League with four wins.

Spurs play Arsenal in north London on Super Sunday, and Kane says he will follow his former club’s performance for the rest of his life.

“Fantastic start – I am always keeping an eye on them and think I will keep an eye on Tottenham for the rest of my life. I am really happy to see the team playing the way they are and, of course, to see their fans happy as well is a great thing.

“I am sure they will be excited to keep that up. They have a massive game coming up (against Arsenal on Sunday), so for sure I will see how they get on over the course of the season.” Said Harry Kane.