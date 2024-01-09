Transfer Updates On Sancho, Werner, Davies, Toney&Henderson

Timo Werner is on his way to complete the final part of his medical tests as new Tottenham player. All documents are ready and set to be signed between Spurs and RB Leipzig. Buy option clause: €17m.

Manchester City offered more money to Vitor Roque than Barcelona but he rejected the advances because he preferred Barça.

Andreas Christensen is Newcastle United’s priority target for this transfer window, but they have FFP restrictions to address before being able to make a move.

Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Callan McKenna after ‘fending off’ Arsenal and Chelsea for the 17-year old goalkeeper.

Real Madrid absolutely want to sign Alphonso Davies this summer. He is the priority for the left-back position and they have asked him NOT to extend with Bayern. His contract ends in 2025.

West Ham will explore a move for former Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn, who now plays for Ajax.

Manchester United and Aston Villa are interested in signing Canadian forward Jonathan David from Lille.

Tottenham and Genoa have reached a full agreement for Radu Drăgușin for €25m + add-ons. 5-and-a-half-year contract. Still no official offer from Bayern.

Ivan Toney says he wants to repay Brentford by getting them out of a relegation battle during the second half of the season after the support the club showed him during his eight-month ban from football.

Jordan Henderson will risk having to pay at least £3m in tax to HMRC should he return to the Premier League in January, as current tax laws mean anyone working overseas has to do so for at least 12 months or pay 45% on their earnings if they return early.

Borussia Dortmund are increasingly confident to seal both Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen deals this week! Talks are progressing well. Sancho, is ready to travel as soon as he receives the green light from United.

