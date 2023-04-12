Tusker keep pressure on Gor as Omalla strikes his 21st goal of the season

Benson Omalla continued his impressive goal-scoring form as he netted his 21st goal of the season to lead Gor Mahia to a 2-1 victory over Bandari in a midweek FKF Premier League match played at Mbaraki Sports Complex on Wednesday in Mombasa.

Omalla had gone four matches without finding the back of the net, but his second-half double helped Gor Mahia maintain their four-point lead at the top of the standings. His goals proved to be the difference as Bandari managed to pull one back through Andrew Juma’s consolation goal 15 minutes from full time.

With the win, Gor Mahia remained at the summit of the league table with 52 points, four points ahead of defending champions Tusker, who sit in second place with 48 points after a 2-0 victory over Mathare United, courtesy of Rodgers Ouma’s brace at Ruaraka Grounds in a double-header match.

In other matches, Posta Rangers secured a 1-0 victory over Bidco United, with Timothy Otieno scoring the lone goal to move Posta Rangers to eighth place with 34 points. Kenya Police thrashed Nairobi City Stars 4-2, with Elvis Rupia scoring a brace, while Kakamega Homeboyz defeated Kariobangi Sharks 3-1 at Police Sacco Stadium.

Nzoia Sugar maintained their third place on the table with a convincing 3-0 win over bottom-placed Wazito at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu, taking their points tally to 45.