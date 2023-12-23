Welbeck Comes to The Rescue of Brighton Against Crystal Palace

Brighton earned a point in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace thanks to a spectacular late header from Danny Welbeck.

Both teams were anxious for a win, with Palace having won twice in 13 Premier League games and Brighton having won twice in 11 games, but after the hosts dominated the first half, Brighton improved after the break after half-time substitutions by Roberto De Zerbi.

In first-half injury time, Jordan Ayew stooped to head Palace ahead from Michael Olise’s cross after Bart Verbruggen had given the ball away while attempting to play out from the back.

With Welbeck and Facundo Buonanotte replaced at halftime, Brighton pressed hard for an equalizer, which came when the 33-year-old striker rose to fire a looping, inch-perfect header beyond Dean Henderson’s dive.

Brighton right-back Jack Hinshelwood was in strong positions in the Palace area numerous times, having a penalty appeal turned down when he kicked the ground and then blasted over from Gross’ low cross. Palace brought on Eberechi Eze from the bench, but he couldn’t provide the spark they needed, as his effort was blocked by Jan Paul van Hecke despite being well-positioned in the Brighton area.

“I think we lost two points. It is because we made too many mistakes, especially in the first half. We played in a different way in the second half. Played with more energy and invention to score. If we are losing it is because we are making too many mistakes.

We had two or three chances to score and didn’t score. It’s not the responsibility of Bart Verbuggen [only] because when the keeper is under pressure he needs his team-mates to play.” Said the Brighton manager.