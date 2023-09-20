Why I Have Never Been Able to Pick my Best Manchester United Side – Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said he is “never” able to select his strongest eleven due to squad inconsistency and injuries.

Speaking ahead of United’s journey to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, the Dutchman expressed concern over his squad’s injury record, with up to 12 first-team players presently out.

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Sofyan Amrabat, and Mason Mount are among those out, with Ten Hag also announcing Harry Maguire will miss this week’s Champions League obligations due to a “complaint.” Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also been on the sidelines since the weekend. Jadon Sancho and Antony are still unavailable due to off-field concerns. Four goalkeepers make up United’s 21-man traveling squad, but Ten Hag has only been able to name five defenders.

“One thing is true, from the start of last season I don’t think I ever started with, in my opinion, the best starting XI. We always got results apart from the period we are in now. I have experienced it in the past and managed it. You have to deal with it. I like these situations because you have to handle it and know what to do, and that is focusing on the process.” Said the Manchester United manager.

The United manager is already under scrutiny, and things might become a lot worse if his team loses to the six-time European winners in one of the week’s most important games. United have lost three of their first five Premier League games, including a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton last weekend.

“The doctors are dealing with the problems,” he added. “First of all, injuries always come in top football because we are living on the edge. Of course, we analyse why things happen, but we also have to deal with the effects. We have to get the best out of it. We need to make the next step, integrating Rasmus Hojlund and Sergio Reguilon.” Added Ten Hag.