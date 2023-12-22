Why Jurgen Klopp Was Unhappy With The Atmosphere in Anfield During Carabao Quarter Final Match



Jurgen Klopp has blasted Liverpool supporters, stating he was not overly happy with the mood

produced at Anfield after his side’s 5-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win against West Ham.

“I have to say – it long ago that I said this – but I thought the first half a little bit when the boys

played really exceptionally, I was not overly happy, I have to say, with the atmosphere behind me,”

said Klopp.

Klopp continued to say “I dont know. I dont ask people, what do we want? We changed a lot of

things. We dominated West Ham like crazy. We missed chances. And I mean, if I would be in the

stand I would be on my toes, 1,000 per cent. I dont know if the Man United game was that bad that

we have to say, Oh sorry that we didnt smash them.”

The Reds manager has issued a rallying cry to the fans to make a considerably larger noise for the

crucial visit of Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

“We need Anfield on Saturday. Without Anfield, I would say – after they (Arsenal) didn’t play this

week, they prepare for this game and anyone who knows a little bit about them, they will be

prepared.” Added Klopp.

On Sunday, 57,158 spectators attended the rivalry match between Liverpool and United, which ended 0-0, a dismal result for the hosts.

This was the largest crowd at Anfield since 1963. On Wednesday, there were 57,332 spectators in attendance to watch Liverpool advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.