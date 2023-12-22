Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Why Jurgen Klopp Was Unhappy With The Atmosphere in Anfield During Carabao Quarter Final Match

By

Published

klopppressconference
Jurgen Klopp has blasted Liverpool supporters, stating he was not overly happy with the mood
produced at Anfield after his side’s 5-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win against West Ham.

“I have to say – it long ago that I said this – but I thought the first half a little bit when the boys
played really exceptionally, I was not overly happy, I have to say, with the atmosphere behind me,”
said Klopp.

Klopp continued to say “I dont know. I dont ask people, what do we want? We changed a lot of
things. We dominated West Ham like crazy. We missed chances. And I mean, if I would be in the
stand I would be on my toes, 1,000 per cent. I dont know if the Man United game was that bad that
we have to say, Oh sorry that we didnt smash them.”

The Reds manager has issued a rallying cry to the fans to make a considerably larger noise for the
crucial visit of Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

0 Klopp

“We need Anfield on Saturday. Without Anfield, I would say – after they (Arsenal) didn’t play this
week, they prepare for this game and anyone who knows a little bit about them, they will be
prepared.” Added Klopp.

On Sunday, 57,158 spectators attended the rivalry match between Liverpool and United, which ended 0-0, a dismal result for the hosts.

This was the largest crowd at Anfield since 1963. On Wednesday, there were 57,332 spectators in attendance to watch Liverpool advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020