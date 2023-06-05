Zlatan Ibrahimovic Retires From Football

Legendary Swedish and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

Ibrahimovic who is regarded as one of the finest of his generation and one of Sweden’s all-time greats scored 511 goals in 866 club games as well as 62 in 122 appearances for his country.

Speaking on Sunday, June 4 at San Siro Ibrahimovic thanked AC Milan fans and his family for supporting him during his tenure at the club.

“I want to thank my family, everyone close to me, for their patience. I want to thank my second family, the players. I want to thank (AC Milan head coach Stefano) Pioli and his staff for the responsibility you have given me. I want to thank the managers for the opportunity.

“But most important of all: from my heart I want to thank you fans. You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home. I will be a Milan fan for life. The time has come to say goodbye to football, but not to you.

The Swedish player rose to prominence with Malmo before joining Ajax in 2001, where he won two Eredivisie titles, as well as the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup. Juventus signed the player three years later.

Ibrahimovic only lasted with the Old Lady for two years before joining Inter Milan when they were demoted to Serie B in 2006. Between 2007 and 2009, he led the Nerazzurri to three consecutive Serie A titles.

He then joined Barcelona and helped the Catalans to win the Club World Cup and the La Liga title before Ibrahimovic moving to AC Milan in 2012 on a season-long loan.

Ibrahimovic also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. He returned to Milan in 2020 and won a second Serie A championship in the 2021–2022 season.

