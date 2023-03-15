Connect with us

Uncategorized

Bodaboda Gangs Flex Their Muscle in Kisii police station, force release of two suspects

On Wednesday morning, a group of angry bodaboda operators from a rival group stormed the Kisii Central Police Station in Kenya to force the release of two of their members who were arrested for vandalism.

The bodaboda riders rode on their motorbikes and hooted as they forced their way into the station in the wee hours of Wednesday, catching officers by surprise. Inside the station, they asked the officers to release their comrades or set the station ablaze.

After a momentary standoff, the station bosses finally succumbed to pressure and released the two arrested individuals. However, this incident was not the end of the violence.

Two associated with a rival camp were attacked with machetes later that day, with one being attacked in their office and the other being attacked at home. Both suffered serious injuries and were fighting for their lives in separate health facilities in the county.

