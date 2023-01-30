Boy Knocks Girlfriends Door At Midnight, Fails To Open, Wakes Up To Discover She is Dead

Police in Matungulu has launched investigations after a woman was found dead at her house in Tala, Machakos county.

The woman’s body was discovered on Friday morning. She was only identified as Mueni.

Matungulu subcounty police commander Monica Kimani said the deceased was a miraa vendor at Tala market and was living a lone in the rented house.

Kimani said the body was discovered by her boyfriend who alerted neighbours who then informed police officers. The body was found lying on the floor.

“The boyfriend said he had stopped by the house at midnight and knocked on the door but no one opened. He went to his house and returned to his girlfriend’s house in the morning, knocked but still no one responded,” Kimani said.

She added, “On peeping through the window, the boyfriend said he saw her lying on the floor. He called neighbours who broke the window and got a child to open the door only to realise the woman was dead.”

One of the deceased’s friends told reporters that they were together with her until 10pm when both parted ways to their houses.

“We are shocked to wake up and find her dead because last night we were together until 10pm, no one knows what happened to her. We urge police to investigate the cause of her death,” said the friend who declined to be named for fear of victimisation said.

The body was moved to Kangundo Level Four mortuary awaiting autopsy.