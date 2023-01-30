Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Uncategorized

Boy Knocks Girlfriends Door At Midnight, Fails To Open, Wakes Up To Discover She is Dead

By

Published

boy
boy

Police in Matungulu has launched investigations after a woman was found dead at her house in Tala, Machakos county.

The woman’s body was discovered on Friday morning. She was only identified as Mueni.

Matungulu subcounty police commander Monica Kimani said the deceased was a miraa vendor at Tala market and was living a lone in the rented house.

Kimani said the body was discovered by her boyfriend who alerted neighbours who then informed police officers. The body was found lying on the floor.

“The boyfriend said he had stopped by the house at midnight and knocked on the door but no one opened. He went to his house and returned to his girlfriend’s house in the morning, knocked but still no one responded,” Kimani said.

She added, “On peeping through the window, the boyfriend said he saw her lying on the floor. He called neighbours who broke the window and got a child to open the door only to realise the woman was dead.”

One of the deceased’s friends told reporters that they were together with her until 10pm when both parted ways to their houses.

 “We are shocked to wake up and find her dead because last night we were together until 10pm, no one knows what happened to her. We urge police to investigate the cause of her death,” said the friend who declined to be named for fear of victimisation said.

The body was moved to Kangundo Level Four mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019