Drama as Bungoma family returns man’s body to morgue over chaos

A funeral service in Kitinda village, Kanduyi Constituency, Bungoma County turned dramatic after the family of the deceased disagreed on where to bury him.

The deceased, Chrisandus Sifuna, had two wives, and both families wanted to bury him. The daughter from the first family blamed the sons from the second family for causing chaos on the day they had agreed to bury their father, while the son from the second family stated that his father had written a will directing that he be laid to rest at the second wife’s place.

The disagreement resulted in the body of the deceased being returned to the mortuary until the family can come to an agreement. This move sparked condemnation from an elder in the village, who called on family members to agree before picking up their loved ones from the morgue for burial. He also added that it is traditionally wrong to dig a grave and then nobody is buried.

The incident caused mourners, including the church, neighbors, and friends, who had come to stand with the family, to flee. The drama shows how disputes over burial rights can lead to tension, chaos, and unnecessary delays in laying loved ones to rest.