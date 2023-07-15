Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Uncategorized

Ministry of Education Reiterates Ban on Mock and Joint Examinations, Prioritizing School Calendar and Student Well-being

By

Published

BelioKipsang
BelioKipsang

The Ministry of Education has issued a reminder to schools nationwide that Mock and joint examinations are still prohibited.

This decision comes as a result of recommendations from the Parliamentary Committee on Education and a Special Investigation Team on student unrest.

The Ministry aims to maintain the integrity of the school calendar by discouraging inter-school examinations.

In a letter dated July 6, 2023, Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang instructed County Directors of Education to ensure that all schools refrain from conducting inter-school exams.

The recent investigations revealed that mock exams contribute to exam phobia, which has been identified as one of the main causes of student unrest.

To enforce this directive, PS Kipsang called upon County and Sub-County Directors of Education to ensure strict compliance within their jurisdictions and take necessary measures to prevent any violations.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) had previously advocated for the ban on joint mock exams.

The Ministry has also proposed replacing mock exams with Continuous Assessment Tests (CATs) to counter the commercialization of the practice by various schools.

The urgency for this reminder stems from recent incidents of student unrest. In Garissa township, three schools—Garissa High School, County High School, and Boystown Secondary School—were abruptly closed due to violent protests.

Students engaged in destructive behavior, damaging school property and disrupting the learning environment. The underlying issue behind these disturbances was identified as exam phobia.

Garissa Deputy County Commissioner Solomon Chesut emphasized that the prohibition of uniforms with pockets during exams, aimed at preventing cheating, triggered the unrest.

Chesut highlighted the importance of students adhering to school rules and regulations, stating that the issues raised were not genuine.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019