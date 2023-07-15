Ministry of Education Reiterates Ban on Mock and Joint Examinations, Prioritizing School Calendar and Student Well-being

The Ministry of Education has issued a reminder to schools nationwide that Mock and joint examinations are still prohibited.

This decision comes as a result of recommendations from the Parliamentary Committee on Education and a Special Investigation Team on student unrest.

The Ministry aims to maintain the integrity of the school calendar by discouraging inter-school examinations.

In a letter dated July 6, 2023, Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang instructed County Directors of Education to ensure that all schools refrain from conducting inter-school exams.

The recent investigations revealed that mock exams contribute to exam phobia, which has been identified as one of the main causes of student unrest.

To enforce this directive, PS Kipsang called upon County and Sub-County Directors of Education to ensure strict compliance within their jurisdictions and take necessary measures to prevent any violations.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) had previously advocated for the ban on joint mock exams.

The Ministry has also proposed replacing mock exams with Continuous Assessment Tests (CATs) to counter the commercialization of the practice by various schools.

The urgency for this reminder stems from recent incidents of student unrest. In Garissa township, three schools—Garissa High School, County High School, and Boystown Secondary School—were abruptly closed due to violent protests.

Students engaged in destructive behavior, damaging school property and disrupting the learning environment. The underlying issue behind these disturbances was identified as exam phobia.

Garissa Deputy County Commissioner Solomon Chesut emphasized that the prohibition of uniforms with pockets during exams, aimed at preventing cheating, triggered the unrest.

Chesut highlighted the importance of students adhering to school rules and regulations, stating that the issues raised were not genuine.