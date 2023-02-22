NHIF Employee Killed in Nairobi’s CBD: Questions Raised about Safety and Security

The recent killing of National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) employee Mary Lillian Waithera has raised questions about the safety of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in addressing such incidents.

According to preliminary investigations, Waithera was hit by a 9mm bullet while crossing towards Wabera Street, and she subsequently died from her injuries.

While some initially speculated that the bullet was fired by a sniper, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has since confirmed that it was fired from a pistol.

The DCI Director also noted that the crowded nature of the CBD may have muffled the sound of the gunshot, making it difficult for anyone nearby to hear it.

This raises concerns about the lack of surveillance cameras in the area, which could have been used to identify the shooter and potentially prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The killing of Waithera is a tragic reminder of the need for better security measures in Nairobi’s CBD.

In addition to installing more surveillance cameras, law enforcement agencies should also consider increasing patrols in the area and conducting regular checks for illegal weapons.

Yesterday Waithera’s family and colleagues gave emotional tributes, describing her as dependable, caring, approachable and a welcoming person as they detailed some of her final tasks at the state agency at a requiem mass held in Kariobangi.