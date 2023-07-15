Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives and Injures Dozens on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Tragedy struck on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Friday night as a road accident claimed the lives of at least two people and left dozens injured.

The incident occurred at Muguga area, involving a collision between multiple vehicles, including a school bus carrying 44 students.

According to the police, a priest and his wife lost their lives instantly when a trailer with brake failure crashed into their car.

The aftermath of the accident saw several individuals sustain injuries, including two students from Twilight Secondary School in Kayole, Nairobi County.

The injured students were promptly rushed to PCEA Kikuyu Hospital, while others were taken to various hospitals for medical attention.

Authorities, including Kikuyu sub-county Police Commander Ronald Kirui, are actively investigating the incident.

Kirui emphasized the importance of maintaining driving discipline and ensuring proper vehicle maintenance to prevent such accidents from occurring.

Despite ongoing campaigns to address the menace of road accidents, the number of fatal incidents continues to rise, posing a persistent challenge for road safety initiatives.

In light of the tragedy, local residents are urging relevant authorities, particularly the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), to expedite the completion of a section of the road.