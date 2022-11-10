Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei Snubs Diaspora during visit to US

KDRTV News NewYork-Samson Cherargei, a vocal Nandi senator and staunch supporter of President William Ruto irked Kenyans residing in the US by refusing to meet them during his recent visit.

Kenyans in Minnesota and especially those hailing from Nandi County eloquently condemned Senator Cherargei’s snub terming it: unprofessional, arrogant, and unAfrican.

Community leaders were shocked by this uppity behavior from the young senator. One whom they had regarded highly as a promising leader with a rapport for mwanainchi.

A community leader Mr. Philip, who wanted to be on record claimed that when they contacted him to hold a meeting, Senator Cherargei brushed them off saying he didn’t have any agenda for the Diaspora in mind and didn’t see any reason to meet with them.

The Nandi County Community leadership insisted on meeting him to discuss development projects in his county and how diaspora can lend a hand in community development across the county, but Cherargei still turned them down.

Another Community leader who sought anonymity rubbished Senator Cherargei’s excuses calling it “childish” and wondered how President William Ruto will fulfill his promises to Kenyans having people like the Senator surrounding him.

It’s on record that the Diaspora, especially from Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties, has pioneered various projects, especially in the healthcare sector by sending home medical equipment and Ambulances to the Moi Teaching and Referal hospital in Eldoret City to boost healthcare services for the area residents.

In the recent past, a delegation from Uasin Gishu County led by the more approachable and friendlier former Governor Jackson Mandago visited various cities in the US. When in Minnesota the delegation managed to sign an MOU with the City of Minneapolis and St. Paul to become America’s first sister city to Eldoret City in Kenya.

The Diaspora community leadership from Uasin Gishu County also then managed to arrange for the fire Marshall department from Minneapolis, to send a team to Eldoret City who trained the local fire-fighters on how to respond to emergencies and how to use the donated fire-Engine vehicle and the Ambulance.

KDRTV News desk tried to reach Senator Samson Cherargei on this weighty issue but our phone calls went unanswered.

More news to follow.