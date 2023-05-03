US Government Increases Visa Fees For Non-Immigrants

The United State Department of State has announced an increase in visa fees for non-immigrant applicants starting May 30, 2023.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 3, the US Embassy in Nairobi stated that visitor visas for business, tourism, and students would increase from Ksh 21,808 to Ksh 25,215 ($160 to $185).

“The United States Department of State has updated the cost schedule for consular fees after a review of costs associated with visa and other services around the world. As of May 30, 2023, visa fees will be increasing for certain nonimmigrant visas. Visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s) and other categories, such as student (F) and exchange visitor visas (J),will increase from $160 to $185,” the US Embassy stated.

The President Joe Biden administration increased visa fees for temporary workers from Ksh 25, 897 to Ksh 27,941 ($190 to $205) while those of treaty investors, treaty traders and treaty applicants would now be paying Ksh 42,934.

“The fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205. The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315. The slight increases to the costs of some fees reflects the rising cost of the inputs associated with the services provided by consular sections around the world,” the statement added.

However, the US Embassy indicated that those who had applied earlier would not be subjected to the new visa fee reviews.

“Individuals who already paid the existing, lower NIV fee will not have to pay the difference once the fee increases on May 30, 2023. All NIV fee payments made on or after October 1, 2022, are valid for 365 days. Receipts for NIV fees paid prior to October 1, 2022, will continue to be valid until September 30, 2023,” the statement added.

Also Read: US Government Issues Statement After Ruto Raila Ceasefire