Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

COP28 Focuses on Putting Methane Pledges into Action.

By

Published

230719125023 02 uae cop28 file 021423

Delegates at this year’s UN COP28 climate summit are eager to add tangible measures to the world’s climate crisis agenda by reducing methane, the second-most prominent glasshouse gas.

While more than 150 countries have pledged to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030 under the US-led Global Methane Pledge, few have defined how they would do so. 

According to the United Arab Emirates’ COP28 chair, what is needed now is to put those pledges into immediate action, including financial support for developing nations’ efforts and national rules governing methane-emitting sectors such as oil and gas and agriculture.

Some oil and gas companies have so far participated in voluntary programmes to monitor or reduce their methane emissions, but it is unclear which companies will join the UAE’s call for formalised efforts.

The UAE has called on the oil and gas industry to phase out its methane emissions by 2030 and wants a final agreement to include firm plans for turning past pledges into action, according to a spokesperson for the presidency.

Methane emissions from the energy industry totaled 135 million metric tonnes last year, slightly more than the previous year. According to climate experts, integrating methane measures in a legally binding summit deal is a top priority.

While methane has a higher warming potential than carbon dioxide, it degrades in the atmosphere in years rather than decades. As a result, reducing methane emissions can have a more immediate influence on addressing the climate issue.

“If it’s just a pledge, it will land with a thump,” said Rachel Kyte, the World Bank’s former climate envoy. “The UAE needs to commit companies and countries to sit down and negotiate a binding agreement to X-out methane.”

China revealed its long-awaited methane plan this month, while the EU decided to establish methane emissions limitations on Europe’s oil and gas imports beginning in 2030, putting pressure on overseas suppliers to reduce methane leakage. 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020