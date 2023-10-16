Death Toll in Israeli bombardment Nears 1,000 — Hamas

The number of individuals who have been murdered in the Israeli bombardment has risen close to 1,000 according to the Hamas authority.

Hundreds more were injured when Israel bombed Gaza with hundreds of air strikes overnight.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, over 974 people have been killed and over 5,000 have been injured as a result of Israeli attacks. Salama Marouf, the chief of the government’s information office, said that dozens of residential structures, factories, mosques, and shops had been targeted.

Several Hamas sites were attacked during the night, according to the Israeli military. The Gaza-based Health Ministry put the Palestinian dead toll at over 900, with 4,500 injured, including at least 260 children and 200 women, on Tuesday.

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation KAN, at least 1,200 Israelis have been slain since a surprise onslaught by the Palestinian group Hamas last week that comprised dozens of fighters infiltrating unauthorized Israeli settlements and cities.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel claimed, citing Israel’s Health Ministry, that more than 2,900 Israelis were injured in the unprecedented assault, with over 500 still hospitalized. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, the death toll has risen to 900, with 4,500 injured.

Early Saturday, the Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas group launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, launching a barrage of rockets. According to the statement, the surprise attack was carried out in retaliation to the takeover of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and rising Zionist aggression against Palestinians.

In a statement, the Israeli military announced that “a first plane carrying American ammunition had landed in Israel after the US said it would send new supplies of air defences, munitions and other security assistance to its ally to battle Palestinian Hamas militants.”

According to the army, “the ammunition is designed to inflict significant blows,” and it is in “preparation for additional scenarios.”

Also Read: Israel Vows to Decimate Hamas for once and for all