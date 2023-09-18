Details Of Pope Francis’ Trip To France

Pope Francis’ visit to Marseille this week will be dominated by calls for compassion for irregular migrants suffering in North Africa and those struggling to reach Europe or dying trying.

The Pope is on a two-day visit to France’s second-largest city, a historic gateway for immigrants, where he is likely to highlight the causes of migration, from poverty to climate change, and call for greater tolerance.

He is also likely to highlight the hardships faced by many migrants in North Africa, such as detention in inhumane camps and being abandoned in the desert by human traffickers.

The visit coincides with a surge in illegal migrant arrivals in Italy, which has reignited a fierce debate about how European countries handle asylum seekers.

“It is a challenge that is not easy, as we also see from the news in recent days, but which must be faced together,” Francis said after reciting the Angelus prayer in Rome on Sunday.

“It is essential for the future of all, which will only be prosperous if it is built on fraternity, putting human dignity and real people first, especially those most in need,” the 86-year-old pontiff said.

The port city is a popular destination for migrants from North Africa, but it is also home to some of Europe’s poorest areas, many of which are plagued by drug trafficking.

More than 2,300 migrants and asylum seekers have died trying to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa this year, according to the UN. Some citizens have welcomed the trip, while others have questioned whether Pope Francis understands the problems that large numbers of migrants pose for the city.