Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Egypt Holds Talks With Ethiopia Over Renaissance Dam

By

Published

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GERD in Ethiopia 800x549

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GERD in Ethiopia 800×549

Egypt announced that the most recent talks on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam [GERD] have failed, but it will closely monitor the dam’s filling and operation and maintain the right to defend its water.

The most recent meeting, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, produced no results due to Ethiopia’s persistent refusal to accept any technical or legal compromise solutions that would protect the interests of all three countries, including Sudan, Egypt’s Ministry of Irrigation said in a statement.

Addis Ababa promptly reacted, accusing Cairo of retaining a “colonial era mentality” during the failed discussions. Addis Ababa hit back immediately, accusing Cairo of maintaining a “colonial era mentality” during the failed talks.

Egypt stated that it has become clear that Ethiopia has chosen to continue using the negotiation process as a cover to solidify a fait accompli on the ground, while negotiating solely for the purpose of obtaining an instrument of approval from downstream countries of unregulated and absolute Ethiopian control of the Blue Nile, in defiance of Ethiopia’s international legal obligations.

Negotiations have ended due to Ethiopian positions, it said, adding that Egypt will closely monitor the dam’s filling and operation and reserves the right, in accordance with international charters and accords, to defend its water and national security “in case of any harm.”

Egypt’s declaration, according to Ethiopia, “violates” the UN Charter.

“Following the conclusion of the fourth round of negotiations, Egypt issued a statement that violates the UN Charter and the African Union’s Constitutive Act.” “Ethiopia rejects Egypt’s misrepresentation of its position,” asserted the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry.

The final four rounds of talks were conducted after a more than two-year gap after talks between the three countries broke down in April 2021. This followed the failure of an African Union to reconcile the three countries. 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020