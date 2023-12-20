Egypt Holds Talks With Ethiopia Over Renaissance Dam

Egypt announced that the most recent talks on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam [GERD] have failed, but it will closely monitor the dam’s filling and operation and maintain the right to defend its water.

The most recent meeting, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, produced no results due to Ethiopia’s persistent refusal to accept any technical or legal compromise solutions that would protect the interests of all three countries, including Sudan, Egypt’s Ministry of Irrigation said in a statement.

Addis Ababa promptly reacted, accusing Cairo of retaining a “colonial era mentality” during the failed discussions. Addis Ababa hit back immediately, accusing Cairo of maintaining a “colonial era mentality” during the failed talks.

Egypt stated that it has become clear that Ethiopia has chosen to continue using the negotiation process as a cover to solidify a fait accompli on the ground, while negotiating solely for the purpose of obtaining an instrument of approval from downstream countries of unregulated and absolute Ethiopian control of the Blue Nile, in defiance of Ethiopia’s international legal obligations.

Negotiations have ended due to Ethiopian positions, it said, adding that Egypt will closely monitor the dam’s filling and operation and reserves the right, in accordance with international charters and accords, to defend its water and national security “in case of any harm.”

Egypt’s declaration, according to Ethiopia, “violates” the UN Charter.

“Following the conclusion of the fourth round of negotiations, Egypt issued a statement that violates the UN Charter and the African Union’s Constitutive Act.” “Ethiopia rejects Egypt’s misrepresentation of its position,” asserted the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry.

The final four rounds of talks were conducted after a more than two-year gap after talks between the three countries broke down in April 2021. This followed the failure of an African Union to reconcile the three countries.