World

Five Best Destinations To Visit In Africa

The African continent is one of the world’s most mesmerizing destinations, diverse cultures, landscapes, and attractions.

Below are five of the best destinations to visit in Africa.

Cape Town, South Africa

africa best places to visit cape town south africa

 Cape Town is a vibrant city located at the southern tip of the African continent. It’s surrounded by beautiful beaches, mountains, and vineyards. Visitors can take a cable car up to the top of Table Mountain, explore the historic Robben Island, visit the colorful Bo-Kaap neighborhood, or sample some of the world’s best wines in nearby Stellenbosch.

The city is also home to a plethora of museums, galleries, local boutiques, and world-class restaurants and hotels.

Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

 The Masai Mara National Reserve is home to the “big five” (lions, elephants, leopards, rhinos, and buffalos), as well as many other species such as zebras, giraffes, and hippos. 

Victoria Falls, Zambia and Zimbabwe

africa best places to visit experience victoria falls zimbabwe zambia

 Victoria Falls is one of the most impressive natural wonders in the world. The falls are located on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe and offer breathtaking views and a range of activities such as bungee jumping, white-water rafting, and helicopter tours.

Marrakech, Morocco 

africa best places to visit wander souks marrakesh morocco

Marrakech is a vibrant and colorful city located in northern Africa. It’s famous for its souks (markets), historic palaces, and beautiful gardens. Visitors can explore the medina (old town), visit the Bahia Palace, or relax in the Jardin Majorelle.

Serengeti National Park, Tanzania 

africa best places to visit see great migration masai mara kenya

The Serengeti is another world-famous wildlife reserve in Africa. It’s also home to the “big five” as well as many other species such as cheetahs and hyenas. Visitors can go on game drives or witness the annual wildebeest migration.

