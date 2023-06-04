Connect with us

World

Five Occasions US President Joe Biden Has Been Caught On Camera Falling Down

By

Published

skynews joe biden biden 6175390

US President Joe Biden has been trending in the past few days after he fell on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday last week, following his speech.

A viral video of the incident shows Secret Service operatives and Air Force officials swiftly helping the 80-year-old president to his feet, after which he strolled back to his seat.

However, this is not the first time President Biden has been caught on camera in such an incident.

In May this year, President Biden was photographed almost falling down in Japan. In the video, President Biden was seen stumbling down a short set of stairs at the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima.

President Biden fell again in March this year as he ascended the steps of Air Force One in Alabama. Biden had visited Selma, Alabama, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a civil rights march.

In February 2023, the US Head of State also fell forward while boarding Air Force One on his way home from Poland. He however stood up and continued to move up the stairs and entered the plane’s cabin.

In June 2022, Biden fell while dismounting his bike after snaring a foot in a toe clip. However, he was not hurt during the accident.

Biden, who is now 80 years old, is the oldest US president ever. The Hill reports that Biden’s “age and fitness for office is likely to be a key factor as he runs for reelection in 2024.”

The White House in February 2023 released a report on Biden’s current health summary written by Dr. Kevin O’Connor, D.O., FAAP, Physician to the President.

O’Connor stated in the report that, “The President remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

Also Read: Inside William Ruto’s Meeting with US President Joe Biden

