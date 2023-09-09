Hundreds Killed as an Earthquake Strikes Morrocco

A powerful earthquake that shook Morocco has killed more than 600 people,

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck around 11:11 p.m. (2211 GMT) 72 kilometers (45 miles) south-west of tourist mecca Marrakesh, according to the US Geological Survey.

Strong earthquakes were also detected in Rabat, Casablanca, and Essaouira, all on the Moroccan coast.

“We felt a very violent tremor, and I realised it was an earthquake. I could see buildings moving. We don’t necessarily have the reflexes for this type of situation.

“Then I went outside and there were a lot of people there. People were all in shock and panic. The children were crying and the parents were distraught.” Said a witness.

According to updated Morocco interior ministry numbers released on Saturday, the quake killed 632 people, with more than half of those deceased in the provinces of Al Haouz and Taroudant.

The government also reported deaths in the provinces of Ouar zazate, Chichaoua, Azilal, and Youssoufia, as well as Marrakesh, Agadir, and the Casablanca area.

According to the ministry, 329 individuals were hurt, with 51 of them in critical condition.

The Morocco authorities have deployed all essential resources to intervene and assist the affected districts.

Residents in Marrakesh have been asked to donate blood for individuals who suffered injuries

The Moroccan media reports that it was the deadliest earthquake to strike the country to date.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed sympathies, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated he was “pained” by the news of the earthquake. The earthquake was also felt in nearby Algeria, but no damage or casualties were reported, according to the Algerian Civil Defense.

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Al Hoceima in northwestern Morocco in 2004, killing at least 628 people and injuring 926 more, and a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in Agadir killed almost 12,000 people in 1960.

Also Read: CS Kindiki: 60 Terrorists Behind Tuesday Attack in Lamu Killed