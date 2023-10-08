IMF, World Bank to Tackle Climate Goals Among Reforms at Annual Meetings

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund will discuss the challenging problem of institutional reform at their annual meetings next week in Morocco.

The two international financial institutions intend to scale up and retool in order to meet ambitious global climate targets while continuing to assist emerging markets and developing economies struggling to service rising debt levels. This year’s annual conference will be held in Marrakesh, only weeks after a terrible earthquake in the region killed over 3,000 people.

According to the IMF, it will be the first such event to take place on the African continent in over a half-century, with a focus on increasing economic resilience, securing structural reforms, and reinvigorating global collaboration.

To get things started, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will deliver a statement in the Ivory Coast capital of Abidjan outlining her policy priorities for the next meetings. The IMF is now negotiating an increase in the quotas paid by member countries in order to enhance financing levels.

The United States, which has a blocking minority at the Fund, has indicated that it would support an increase in quotas across the board, leaving member countries’ overall voting power intact. While this is popular in the United States, it would prohibit other nations, such as India and China, from growing their voting percentages at the IMF, despite considerable economic advances in recent years.

The Fund is also looking to restore popular concessionary lending facilities for low- and middle-income countries that have been depleted as a result of the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine. It may also restructure its management structure in order to elevate the opinions of developing economies, notably those from Sub-Saharan Africa.

