Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

IMF, World Bank to Tackle Climate Goals Among Reforms at Annual Meetings

By

Published

31342

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund will discuss the challenging problem of institutional reform at their annual meetings next week in Morocco.

The two international financial institutions intend to scale up and retool in order to meet ambitious global climate targets while continuing to assist emerging markets and developing economies struggling to service rising debt levels. This year’s annual conference will be held in Marrakesh, only weeks after a terrible earthquake in the region killed over 3,000 people.

According to the IMF, it will be the first such event to take place on the African continent in over a half-century, with a focus on increasing economic resilience, securing structural reforms, and reinvigorating global collaboration.

To get things started, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will deliver a statement in the Ivory Coast capital of Abidjan outlining her policy priorities for the next meetings. The IMF is now negotiating an increase in the quotas paid by member countries in order to enhance financing levels.

The United States, which has a blocking minority at the Fund, has indicated that it would support an increase in quotas across the board, leaving member countries’ overall voting power intact. While this is popular in the United States, it would prohibit other nations, such as India and China, from growing their voting percentages at the IMF, despite considerable economic advances in recent years.

The Fund is also looking to restore popular concessionary lending facilities for low- and middle-income countries that have been depleted as a result of the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine. It may also restructure its management structure in order to elevate the opinions of developing economies, notably those from Sub-Saharan Africa.

Also Read: Kenyans Invade IMF’s Virtual Meeting, Ask MD To Stop Loaning Uhuru

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020