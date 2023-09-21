Joe Biden’s Appeal To Presidents On Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has urged world leaders to stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression at the UN General Assembly.

“Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence. If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?” Said President Biden in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

Biden’s speech at the annual gathering was the highlight of his three-day visit to New York, which also included discussions with the leaders of five Central Asian states, as well as Israel and Brazil.

Some Republicans have criticized Biden for spending more money on the Russia-Ukraine war. Former President Donald Trump who is seeking to be the Republican candidate in the 2024 elections has vowed to stop the war as soon as possible if re-elected.

Trump has expressed reservations about Washington’s engagement with traditional allies, including NATO, and has been complimentary of Putin. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a leading Republican in Washington, has questioned whether the US should continue supplying billions of dollars in ammunition to Ukraine.

Biden stated in his address that Russia’s incursion into Ukraine and takeover of territory in February 2022 violated the founding UN Charter, a key tenet of which is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Biden echoed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who stated in his opening statement to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that Russia’s military offensive “has unleashed a nexus of horror.”

According to a Biden administration insider, Biden and US officials will also focus at UN meetings on mobilizing resources for infrastructure and sustainable development, as well as combating the climate problem.

Also Read; Five Occasions US President Joe Biden Has Been Caught On Camera Falling Down