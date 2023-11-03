Connect with us

Kagame Follows President Ruto’s Footsteps On Removing Visa Restrictions

Fs383iBXsAEe7aw 1680671521

File image of President William Ruto and Rwanda President Paul Kagame.

President Paul Kagame has announced that Rwanda has scrapped off visa restrictions for all African countries.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 2, Kagame said the move will boost Rwanda as a tourism and travel industry.

“Any African can get on a plane to Rwanda whenever they wish and they will not pay a thing to enter our country. We should not lose sight of our own continental market.

“Africans are the future of global tourism as our middle class continues to grow at a fast pace in the decades to come,” Kagame announced during the 23rd Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council.

His announcement comes days after President William Ruto disclosed that Kenya would lift visa requirements for all Africans by the end of 2023.

“By the end of this year, no African will need a visa to enter Kenya. The time has come to understand the importance of doing trade between us. It is time we realize the importance of trading among ourselves and allowing goods, services, people, and ideas to move freely across the continent,” said Ruto while speaking in Congo Brazzaville.

The Head of State has been champiuoning removal of visa restriction in Africa saying the move will allow free trade in the continent which will result in economic growth.

Kenya currently has more than 40 nations on its list whose people can enter the country without a visa, including more than 15 African countries on the list.

According to the most recent Visaguide data, Kenyan passport holders can travel to more than 40 countries without a visa. Other countries may require an e-visa to enter, whereas others issue visas upon arrival. The most recent Visaguide Passport Index data shows the Kenyan passport is ranked 136 in the world.

Also Read: Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga Goes After Ruto Over Plan To Abolish Visa Restrictions 

