News

Kenya Airways Warns Potentila Flight Disruptions

By

Published

File image of a Kenya Airways plane

National carrier Kenya Airways has announced potential disruptions in flight schedules in the coming weeks.

In a statement on Friday, KQ said the disruptions will be a result of challenges in the aircraft spare parts global supply chain.

“In light of the increased demand for air travel during this festive season, we want to share some important information with you. Our current flight schedule may experience disruptions in the coming weeks mainly due to challenges in the aircraft spare parts global supply chain,” read the statement in part.

KQ noted that the challenges will lead to extended ground time of aircraft for maintenance and grounding one or more of our aircraft in line to ensure the highest level for safety and reliability of its operations.

“We understand the impact that schedule changes can have on your travel plans, and we sincerely apologise
for any inconvenience this may cause. Please be assured that our team is working tirelessly to minimize
these disruptions and to keep you informed every step of the way,” the airline stated.

Kenya Airways planes

KQ urged its customers to check updates on any changes to their flight schedule by checking our website, contacting the Customer Excellency Centre (CEC), or via mobile app.

The airline observed that the disruptions may persist for nearly two weeks before being sorted out.

“We anticipate that these circumstances may persist for approximately two weeks, and we want to thank you in advance for your understanding and patience during this time. Your safety and comfort are our top priorities, and we are dedicated to resolving these issues as quickly and efficiently as possible,” KQ added.

Also Read: Kenya Airways Clarifies Claims Of Unlicensed Pilot Flying Its Planes For 8 Years 

