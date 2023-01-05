Nine Most Protected African Presidents in 2023

African Heads of States are well-protected due to the nature of their positions and the potential for threats to their security.

In this article KDRTV looks at 10 most protected African Presidents in 2023

Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa)

When the South African President is on official duties, he is accompanied by an armored motorcade and heavily armed presidential guards.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune (Algeria)

President Tebboune is protected by an elite presidential guard unit known as the “Republican Guard,” which is responsible for his personal security. He is also protected by a number of other security agencies, including the National Security Agency and the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

Muhammadu Buhari (Nigeria)

President Buhari is protected by a number of security agencies, including the State Security Service (SSS) and the Presidential Guard Brigade (PGB).

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (Egypt)

President el-Sisi is protected by a number of security agencies, including the Presidential Guard and the Republican Guard.

William Ruto (Kenya)

President Ruto is protected by a number of security agencies, including the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU) and the General Service Unit (GSU).

Paul Kagame (Rwanda)

President Kagame is protected by a number of security agencies, including the Presidential Guard and the National Police.

King Mohammed VI (Morocco)

The King of Morocco always travels in an armored Mercedes S500 and a Range Rover. His convoy also includes an ambulance and is always escorted by 20 motorcycles.

Felix Tshisekedi (Democratic Republic of Congo)

President Tshisekedi is protected by a number of security agencies, including the Presidential Guard and the National Police.

Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti)

President Guelleh is protected by a number of security agencies, including the Presidential Guard and the National Police.

