Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Palestinians Face Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as Israel Prepares Attack

By

Published

FA2EE9E9 6370 4134 ACB9 5925FE4002AE

The US says a border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt will be reopened, but the timing is unclear as the UN warns of dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza and Israel warns Palestinians in the northern part of the enclave to leave ahead of a military operation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who came to Israel on Monday after visiting several other nations in the area, said the US was working with Egypt, Israel, and the United Nations to ensure that supplies are allowed into Gaza and reach those in need.

“Over the past few days, I’ve travelled to Israel, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt,” Blinken said Monday on X. “What I’ve heard from every partner is a shared view to prevent the conflict from spreading, to safeguard innocent lives, and to get assistance to those in Gaza who need it.”

According to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, there is no deal in place for a cease-fire to let aid enter Gaza and foreigners to leave.

According to the president of the United Nations’ Palestinian refugee agency, Gaza is “being strangled” and supplies of water, food, and medication will soon run out.

The number of hostages taken to Gaza after the October 7 Hamas raid, according to Israel’s military, has risen from 155 to 199. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Hamas to free the hostages immediately and without conditions. He also asked Israel to allow unrestricted access to Gaza for humanitarian supplies and workers.

Also Read: Israel Vows to Decimate Hamas for once and for all

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020