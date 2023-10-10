Polish National Arrested With Ivory Worth Ksh 10 Million at JKIA

Security officials from the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU) on Monday, October 9 arrested an Indonesian national at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for illegal possession of 28.4 kilograms of ivory worth Ksh10 million.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) in a statement said the suspect was arrested moments before he boarded his plane.

According to the authority, officials at JKIA Terminal 1 raised the alarm during a routine passenger screening process at the airport.

KAA noted that the ivory which was destined for the Asian markets was impounded by officers from the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS).

“Kenyan authorities have thwarted a significant wildlife trafficking attempt at JKIA. An Indonesian national aboard flight KQ 571 was arrested for illegal possession of 38.4 kg of ivory valued at Kshs. 10M

“A vigilant KAA security team manning JKIA’s Terminal 1 C discovered the illicit cargo during mandatory passenger screening. Swift action by the KAPU led to the suspect’s arrest, & the seized ivory was impounded by the @KWSKenya, dealing a blow to the illegal ivory trade,” the statement added.

The incident follows the recent arrest of a Polish national at JKIA after he was found in position of heroin worth Ksh 3.2 million.

DCI in a statement said the suspected trafficker was arrested before boarding an Egyptian airline bound for Hungary.

“The suspect, Arkadiusz Stanislaw, 37, was arrested at JKIA’s Terminal 1C moments before boarding a Hungary-bound Egyptian airline, following the seizure found stashed in his luggage,” DCI stated.

