Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

President Ruto Bid Farewell To UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott

By

Published

Fx8aYY aUAAcT3d

File image of President William Ruto and UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott

President William Ruto has bid farewell to the outgoing UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott.

In a statement via Twitter, President Ruto wished Marriott well as she leaves Kenya at the end of June after serving for four years.

“Your Excellency Jane Marriott, you have been a true friend of Kenya. We wish you the best of luck in your next tour of duty,” Ruto said.

Marriott in response to the farewell message stated that she will miss Kenya as she moves to her next duty.

“Asante sana Mr President. I am already missing this beautiful country of Kenya,” she stated.

In another statement, Marriot listed her achievements since she took over the position in 2019.

“In my tenure, our GB-KE development partnership has: supported more than 300,000 to access education invested more than KES 6 Billion in ending preventable deaths and given cash transfers to 133,000 of the poorest households through Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP),” she stated.

Fx8aYY1aEAM3d7c

File image of Jane Marriott

Desmond Patrick Neil Wigan who currently serves as the UK ambassador to Tel Aviv, Israel, will replace Marriott in early July.

The British government made the announcement in April noting that Marriott will be transferred to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

“Mr Neil Wigan OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya in succession to Ms Jane Marriott who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr. Wigan will take up his appointment during July 2023,” the statement read.

Also Read: UK Appoints New High Commissioner to Kenya

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019