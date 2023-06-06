President Ruto Bid Farewell To UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott

President William Ruto has bid farewell to the outgoing UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott.

In a statement via Twitter, President Ruto wished Marriott well as she leaves Kenya at the end of June after serving for four years.

“Your Excellency Jane Marriott, you have been a true friend of Kenya. We wish you the best of luck in your next tour of duty,” Ruto said.

Marriott in response to the farewell message stated that she will miss Kenya as she moves to her next duty.

“Asante sana Mr President. I am already missing this beautiful country of Kenya,” she stated.

In another statement, Marriot listed her achievements since she took over the position in 2019.

“In my tenure, our GB-KE development partnership has: supported more than 300,000 to access education invested more than KES 6 Billion in ending preventable deaths and given cash transfers to 133,000 of the poorest households through Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP),” she stated.

Desmond Patrick Neil Wigan who currently serves as the UK ambassador to Tel Aviv, Israel, will replace Marriott in early July.

The British government made the announcement in April noting that Marriott will be transferred to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

“Mr Neil Wigan OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya in succession to Ms Jane Marriott who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr. Wigan will take up his appointment during July 2023,” the statement read.

