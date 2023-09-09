President Ruto’s Statement On Morocco Earthquake

President William Ruto has issued a statement following a deadly earthquake that has claimed over 800 lives in Morocco.

The Head of State noted that Kenya is in solidarity with Morocco following the tragedy.

“Kenya stands with the people of Morocco as they deal with the devastating effects of the earthquake that struck their nation Friday night. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been affected,” Ruto said.

The earthquake struck on Friday night and a rescue operation is currently ongoing in the North African country.

The Morocco authorities have deployed all essential resources to intervene and assist the affected districts.

According to reports, more than 820 people have died as a result of the earthquake.

Many of the fatalities were claimed to have occurred in remote mountain areas, and at least 153 people were injured.

The magnitude 6.8 quake drove people pouring into the streets of Marrakesh and neighbouring cities.

According to the US Geological Survey, it struck immediately after 23:00 local time, at a relatively shallow depth 71 kilometres (44 miles) southwest of Marrakesh.vRabat, Casablanca, and other areas south of Marrakech felt the earthquake.

The Moroccan media reports that it was the deadliest earthquake to strike the country to date.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed sympathies, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated he was pained by the news of the earthquake.

US President Joe Biden has expressed his sympathy for the victims of an earthquake adding that the US government is ready to provide any necessary assistance.

