Many presidents throughout the world have faced allegations of nepotism, which involves employing their children and relatives to work for them. However, some leaders believe that family members are more loyal and trustworthy than strangers, whilst others believe that it is simply favoritism at the expense of more suitable candidates for government jobs.

In this article, we look at four Presidents who appointed their children to work for them.

Paul Kagame

Three months after joining the Rwanda Defence Forces, President Kagame’s son joined his Presidential Guard as a bodyguard. He now defends his father. President Kagame also appointed his daughter, Ange, as Deputy Executive Director, Strategy and Policy Council at the Office of the President recently.

Yoweri Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda named his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as General of the Land Forces. Muhoozi also serves as Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations. He is seen as a possible successor of his father come 2026.

Lazarus Chakwera

President Chakwera in 2021 picked his daughter, Violet, as his Personal Assistant in the President’s Office and assigned her to work with her mother, First Lady Monica Chakwera.

Ali Bongo Ondimba

The Gabon President in 2019 appointed his eldest son, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, as the Coordinator of Presidential Affairs. This sparked outrage in the country, prompting the President to defend his son as a capable adviser.

Donald Trump 

The former US president unofficially appointed his daughter, Ivanka Trump, as a Presidential Advisor focused on education and economic empowerment of women and their families. Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, played roles in the West Wing of the White House.

