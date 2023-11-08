Connect with us

World

South Africa’s Julius Malema To Travel To Kenya On Thursday

By

Published

malesha

South African Member of Parliament and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema, is scheduled to visit Kenya on Thursday, November 9.

Malema will be honoring Professor P.L.O Lumumba’s offer to be the keynote speaker at the inauguration of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University in Makueni County.

“The event marks the beginning of the Pan-African Institute and it is where we shall now declare that the Pan-African Institute is now officially open and can begin transacting, creating courses and programs for students to engage in Pan-Africanism, creating partnerships across Africa so that we can enhance the Pan-African conversation among the young people,” Senator Sylvia Kasanga said told South Africa’s SABC News.

The nominated senator also revealed that Malema had already confirmed his attendance and was excited to travel to Kenya.

“We want to bring him into our setting so that we can discuss these African issues from the setting of Ukambani, from the setting of Makueni County, from the setting of Kenya because we believe it will, through him, ignite the conversation to the height that it needs to be,” Kasanga added.

Malema has established himself as a pan african champion through his style of politics in South Africa.

The vocal politician in July sensationally told off ODM leader Raila Odinga, saying President William Ruto was democratically elected in last year’s polls and that he “will not allow” the former prime minister to disrupt Kenya.

“We want to make a call to Kenya, especially to comrade Raila Odinga; stop doing what you are doing. Do not disrupt Kenya, we need peace in Kenya,” Malema said.

His remarks angered the ODM party which said Malema is ignorant of Kenya’s political scene and called him a victim of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s propaganda.

Also Read:South Africa’s Opposition Leader Julius Malema Urges Raila Odinga to Stop Causing Disruption in Kenya

In this article:
