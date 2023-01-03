Top African Elections To Watch In 2023

The African Continent will be in 2023 seeing a number of elections. According to the Economist magazine 42 new African leaders took office after an election from 2011 to 2022, with 25 coming from the opposition party.

Below are Top general elections to watch in 2023.

Libya

An election in 2023 would be a ‘ win’ for the country since it would eliminate political uncertainty and establish a globally agreed- upon point person for engaging this huge oil- exporting country.

The current messaging from Libyan authorities and third- party observers, however, suggests that this poll may be postponed until 2024, with the status quo of factional control and conflict remaining until then.

If the election takes place, the likely candidates will be the same as they were last year and the year before.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

The country’ s first peaceful power transition occurred in January 2019, when current President Félix Tshisekedi took office.

Former President Joseph Kabila constitutionally finished his second term in December 2016, but the election, which was originally slated for November 2016, was ultimately postponed until December 2018.

Most indicators point to an election in December 2023, with President Tshisekedi set to face Martin Fayulu and Mose Katumbi (if he runs).

Nigeria

Nigeria is set to go into elections in 2023 as current President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party cannot seek reelection due to term constraints.

The election comes place at a time when Nigeria’ s economic growth has stalled, inflation is difficult for ordinary Nigerians, and the Naira continues to decline against the dollar. . .

The most notable aspect of this election is that all of the candidates are over 60 years old.

The APC has selected Bola Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos, as its candidate, with some cynics asking whether Tinubu, who is 70 years old, has the energy to replace Buhari, who is 80 years old, in February.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was defeated by Buhari in the 2019 election. The candidates of fifteen other parties have been nominated for the election.

