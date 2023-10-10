Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Uhuru Condemns Escalated Violence in Eastern DRC, Calls For Truce

By

Published

Capture og image

Capture og image

KDRTV NAIROBI- Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the reported escalation of hostilities in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement, on Tuesday, the former Kenyan Head of State, who is facilitating the East African Community (EAC)-led peace process in DRC, urged all armed groups to stop fighting and give dialogue a chance.

“The facilitator appeals to all parties engaged in such acts to immediately cease their armed offensives and hostilities, so as to allow continued unhindered and sustained humanitarian access and to give a chance to a return to peace and the pursuit of a non-military solution to the crisis in the region through the EAC Led Nairobi Peace Process,” the statement read in part. 

Since violence flared in October 2022, over 1.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes in eastern DRC. 

Reports indicate that there are a total of 6.1 million displaced people in eastern DRC.

Uhuru has presided over a number of talks both inside and outside the DRC in an attempt to persuade armed factions to abandon their hardline positions.

In July, he presided over a Consultative Technical Team conference in Goma with major parties in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo Peace Process.

According to Uhuru, the closed-door conference focused mostly on cantonment and confidence-building measures between the warring parties in the eastern DRC.

The retired President noted that the meeting was organized in Goma because all stakeholders were committed to assisting the Congolese people in finding long-term peace solutions to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Defence Ministers from the East African Community (EAC) on Saturday last week proposed an extension of the mandate of EACRF in DRC until lasting peace is restored.

“In light of the gains made by the East African Community Regional Forces (EACRF), the sitting proposed an extension of their occupancy until peace and stability is fully restored,” CS Duale said. 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020