Uhuru Condemns Escalated Violence in Eastern DRC, Calls For Truce

KDRTV NAIROBI- Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the reported escalation of hostilities in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement, on Tuesday, the former Kenyan Head of State, who is facilitating the East African Community (EAC)-led peace process in DRC, urged all armed groups to stop fighting and give dialogue a chance.

“The facilitator appeals to all parties engaged in such acts to immediately cease their armed offensives and hostilities, so as to allow continued unhindered and sustained humanitarian access and to give a chance to a return to peace and the pursuit of a non-military solution to the crisis in the region through the EAC Led Nairobi Peace Process,” the statement read in part.

Since violence flared in October 2022, over 1.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes in eastern DRC.

Reports indicate that there are a total of 6.1 million displaced people in eastern DRC.

Uhuru has presided over a number of talks both inside and outside the DRC in an attempt to persuade armed factions to abandon their hardline positions.

In July, he presided over a Consultative Technical Team conference in Goma with major parties in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo Peace Process.

According to Uhuru, the closed-door conference focused mostly on cantonment and confidence-building measures between the warring parties in the eastern DRC.

The retired President noted that the meeting was organized in Goma because all stakeholders were committed to assisting the Congolese people in finding long-term peace solutions to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Defence Ministers from the East African Community (EAC) on Saturday last week proposed an extension of the mandate of EACRF in DRC until lasting peace is restored.

“In light of the gains made by the East African Community Regional Forces (EACRF), the sitting proposed an extension of their occupancy until peace and stability is fully restored,” CS Duale said.